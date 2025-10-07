Taylor Swift Blushes While Explaining Dirty Lyrics to ‘Wood’: ‘I Don’t Know What Happened, Man’ | Video

“It really started out in a very innocent place,” the singer-songwriter tells Jimmy Fallon of the Travis Kelce love song

Taylor Swift breaks down the song "Wood" for Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Taylor Swift took over “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, and during a segment where she broke down the creation and meaning behind a number of songs on her new album “The Life of a Showgirl,” the singer-songwriter blushed when it came time to talk about “Wood.”

The track is a funk-infused love song about her fiancé Travis Kelce, but many fans were shocked to hear just how explicit Swift’s lyrics got when discussing a certain body part that belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and podcast host.

“Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” the lyric reads — on the unedited version, at least. The “clean” version of the song trades “thighs” for “eyes.”

As Swift and Fallon started discussing the song, the “Tonight Show” host tried to hold back a smile but couldn’t quite contain himself. After playing a snippet of the song for the studio audience, Swift broke down how “Wood” came about.

“I brought this into the studio and I was like I want to do a throwback, timeless-sounding song and I have this idea about ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood’ and it would be all these superstitions,” she began. Then Swift addressed the elephant in the room, so to speak.

“It really started out in a very innocent place,” she said before hanging her head as the audience laughed. Fallon shook his head and Questlove started riffing on his drum set to keep the moment rolling.

Swift composed herself and continued, leaning into the laughter: “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”

Watch the full segment, which also finds Swift breaking down “Opalite,” “Father Figure” and “The Fate of Ophelia,” in the video below.

Taylor Swift
