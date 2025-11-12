Jimmy Fallon Roasts Melania Trump’s Past Christmas Decor in Latest East Wing Demolition Jab: ‘A Festive Hell’ | Video

Melania Trump caught some strays during Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on Tuesday evening, when the latter poked fun at her past White House Christmas decor for a new East Wing demolition joke.

Specifically, the First Lady found herself shouted out during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as the late night host poked fun at Donald Trump’s defense for tearing down the historic wing.

“Last night, during an interview on Fox News, Trump said the East Wing ‘looked like hell’ before he demolished it,” Fallon quipped during his monologue. “And, if you remember Melania’s Christmas decorations, he’s right. More like a festive hell.”

At this point, the “Tonight Show” team cut to a photo of the blood red Christmas trees from 2018, which many found ominous and creepy. Some even felt the crimson decor inadvertently paid tribute to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which featured similar colored dresses in the show’s dystopian society.

Mrs. Trump later defended the decor, noting at the time, “We are in the 21st century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic. I hope everyone will come over and visit it. In real life they look even more beautiful.”

Of course, FLOTUS wasn’t the only person to be playfully ribbed by Fallon, as the comedian once again called out the president for his ballroom project. This time, Fallon roasted Trump for the timing of his ballroom renovation, given a cold front is set to hit the United States this week.

“Winter weather came fast today. One guy was like, ‘I regret tearing off the wall of my house,’” Fallon said while doing a Trump impression. “‘Took the whole thing off.’”

He added: “It is so cold in Washington, Trump’s new ballroom shriveled up into the White House.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.