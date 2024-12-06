Jimmy Fallon Mocks Fox Nation’s ‘Patriot of the Year’ Award for Trump: ‘One of the Most Prestigious Awards Made Out of Macaroni’ | Video

Fox Nation awarded Donald Trump the “Patriot of the Year” award, earning snickers from “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. According to the NBC host, it’s definitely a very “prestigious” fake award.

This year’s ceremony marked the sixth year of the Patriot Awards which, according to Fox News, are “given to those who went above and beyond in service to community and country.” There were nine awards in total, and this year, two of them went to people simply for displaying the American flag publicly.

Trump himself was given the “Patriot of the Year” award because he “had a historic year,” according to the site.

“It’s a huge honor, because out of all the totally made up awards, Patriot of the Year is the biggest,” Fallon deadpanned on Thursday. “I’m joking, Patriot of the Year is one of the most prestigious awards made out of macaroni.”

In 2022, this awards ceremony was hosted by Trump’s current nominee for Secretary of Defense, former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth. This year, it was emceed by Sean Hannity.

The award comes just over a month after Trump reportedly met with Rupert Murdoch to request that Fox News go easier on the then presidential hopeful.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.