Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs With ‘Educational’ Song | Video

Jimmy Fallon took aim at President Trump’s “Liberation Day” during his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show,” hours after the president announced a new wave of reciprocal tariffs on dozens of products and countries.

The late-night host discussed the tariffs on imported goods, which could raise costs by up to $3,000 per year. Fallon called out Trump for his decision-making on which countries and goods would be affected, noting that it seemed nonsensical at best.

“Yeah, Trump announced tariffs on aluminum, steel and several other items that popped into his head mid-speech,” Fallon joked. “He also expanded the tariffs on aluminum to include canned beer. Even Kid Rock was like ‘Um, what are we doing here man?’”

The “Tonight Show” host also joked that Trump might have been confused about which countries to place his tariffs on and said that he had avoided placing the tax on products from Chile because he “loves Chile’s baby back ribs! #GetMeToGodsCountry!” He also joked that the president probably confused Lebanon with LeBron James. “Lebanon James is the greatest basketball player in the world!,” Fallon continued as a mock Trump.

Meanwhile, the comedian also noted that because Trump’s tariffs change almost daily, that America is having a really hard time following it — with one taxpayer even saying, “It’s easier to follow than a story made up by a caffeinated toddler.”

To help make sense of the ever-changing tariffs, “The Tonight Show” came up with an educational video that included a “simple acronym and mnemonic device.”

“It Started With Twenty-Five Percent Tariffs On Mexican And Canadian Goods (Quickly Suspended), Then Ten Percent On Chinese Imports (Announced, Denied The Reinstated), Extended To Auto Parts (Half-Enforced), Canadian Energy (Partially Applied), Venezuelan Oil Buyers (Unexpectedly Targeted), And A ‘Dollar-For-Dollar’ Reciprocity Plan (Definition Unclear), All Leading To Liberation Day, After Which Everything Will Still Be Contingent Upon His Mood Swings,” the song went.

Otherwise known as: “I.S.W.T.F.P.T.O.M.A.C.G.Q.S.T.T.P.O.C.I.A.D.T.R.E.T.A.P.H.E.C.E.P.A.V.O.B.U.T.A.A.D.F.D.R.P.D.U.A.L.T.L.D.A.W.E.W.S.B.C.U.H.M.S.” Simple, right?

You can listen to the full song as well as Jimmy Fallon’s NBC monologue in the video above.