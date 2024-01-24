President Biden and Vice President Harris held their first joint campaign event of 2024 this week, and Jimmy Fallon suspects it was actually part of Biden’s New Year’s resolution.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon mostly focused on the New Hampshire Republican primary, poking fun at how the day went for both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. But, the “Tonight Show” host did eventually turn his attention to the other side of the aisle, applauding Biden and Harris for appearing at an event together.

“Yep, apparently Biden’s New Year’s resolution was to meet new people,” Fallon joked, immediately acting out how a conversation between the two possibly went.

“Where you been for four years?” Fallon said, miming a handshake between Biden and Harris.

The late night host has often poked fun at Harris’ visibility as Vice President, joking multiple times that she sticks around just out of eagerness to take over, should something happen to Biden’s health.

Fallon quickly moved on though, opting to keep his monologue primarily focused on Donald Trump and Nikki Haley; Fallon even “revealed” the results of a cognitive test both Republican candidates took.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.