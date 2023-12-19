President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are continuing to drop, and it appears that it’s in large part because he is struggling with younger voters. So, Jimmy Fallon joked that Biden took an unconventional route to try and connect with them: renaming his pacemaker.

During his monologue on Monday night, Fallon covered quite a bit of political news, going after both former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani. But he was particularly amused by Biden’s struggles.

“Right now, young voters seem to be the biggest problem for Biden’s campaign, which is tough, because compared to him, everyone is a young voter,” Fallon joked.

That said, the NBC host reassured viewers that Biden has been “doing his best” to earn support from younger voters.

“Today he renamed his pacemaker TikTok,” he joked.

The “Tonight Show” host was particularly proud of that joke, pantomiming shadow boxing and hitting a home run, and outright saying “that was a great joke,” before moving on to his next Biden punchline, this time involving Barack Obama.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.