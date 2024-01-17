As most of the country experiences a blast of very cold weather this week, Jimmy Fallon has some guesses as to how everyone’s managing it, from New Yorkers to President Biden. The “Tonight Show” host even figures that Ron DeSantis is keeping warm by burning books.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon first celebrated the fact that so much snow has fallen on the east coast, noting that it’s the first significant snowfall in New York in roughly two years. The host even recounted seeing a “kid” shoveling outside of 30 Rock earlier in the day, and tipping him for his work.

“He said ‘Thanks Mr. Fallon!’ I said ‘No, thank you Mr. Ramaswamy,’” Fallon joked, poking fun at Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential dropout.

Fallon then shifted into joking about the other results of the cold, saying that employees of Bubba Gump were shoving their hands in the gumbo to keep them warm in Times Square.

“It’s so cold, Ron DeSantis is burning books just for the heat,” he said, referring to DeSantis’ efforts to ban countless books from Florida schools.

But, DeSantis wasn’t the only politician Fallon went after.

“It’s so cold, Joe Biden’s teeth are chattering on his nightstand,” he joked. “Cold. Cold, really. That’s his alarm clock! He sets his teeth chatter, that’s how he wakes up.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.