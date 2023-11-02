Donald Trump Jr. had to testify in his father’s civil fraud case on Wednesday, but Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think he stayed the whole time. On Wednesday night, the NBC host joked that Trump Jr. actually had to leave early, because he forgot about his baby brother.

Discussing Trump’s fraud trial in his monologue, Fallon first joked that Don Jr. was called to the stand not by his name, but by “Monster energy drink in human form.” From there, the late night host imagined that Trump Jr.’s time on the stand was shortlived.

“Don Jr. actually had to leave early because he realized he left Eric in the car with the windows shut,” Fallon joked, imitating a dog scratching at a window.

Fallon also poked fun at Trump’s latest angry screed on social media, in which he called on the judge to leave his family out of the case, despite the fact that each of his kids are closely involved in his business dealings, and thus could have evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing.

“Trump’s furious that his kids have to testify, and this morning at 2 a.m., he posted a message telling the judge ‘Leave my children alone.’ Then Trump said ‘Like I did!’” Fallon mocked.

The late night host also got a kick out of the fact that, even with so many investigations into him, Trump still found time to comment on Ron DeSantis’ latest hurdle. Indeed, the ex-president argued that the rumors of DeSantis wearing lifts in his shoes is the “kiss of death” for the Florida governor’s campaign.

“And DeSantis said ‘Please, my campaign was over way before this,’” Fallon mocked.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.