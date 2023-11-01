Ron DeSantis staunchly denied rumors this week that he wears lifts in his shoes, but Jimmy Fallon isn’t totally buying it. In fact, the NBC host joked on Tuesday that those lifts might explain exactly why the Florida governor has a vendetta against Disney.

Yes, as DeSantis continues to struggle finding traction for his presidential campaign, his latest hurdle has been convincing people that he’s not wearing height-boosting boots. The question surrounding his footwear has gotten so intense that even Politico consulted “expert shoemakers” to investigate the matter.

In the end, most fashion experts agree that he likely is, but DeSantis swears up and down that he’s not. And for Fallon, DeSantis wearing lifts would make total sense.

“Maybe that’s why he hates Disney, they won’t let him ride any of the rides,” Fallon mocked.

The NBC host also joked during his monologue that there’s one other clear indicator that DeSantis is indeed trying to cover up his true height.

“DeSantis claims that he’s 5′ 11″, which is a lie, because if he were actually 5′ 11″ he’d say he’s six [feet],” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.