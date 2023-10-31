Donald Trump had yet another on-stage flub mixup this week, in which he got a bit confused on where in the world he was during a campaign rally. It was so bad, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure that even President Biden felt for Trump.

On Sunday, Trump held a campaign rally on one of his few days off from being needed in court, in Sioux City. But, as he took the stage, Trump offered a “very big hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls!” And, while the names might be close, the cities are indeed in different states. Sioux City is actually in Iowa, while Sioux Falls is in South Dakota.

“Biden was like ‘Someone help that poor old man, he’s confused and disoriented,’” Fallon joked. “Even the biggest Trump supporters are thinking maybe those gag orders are a good idea.”

That said, Fallon offered Trump a little grace, saying that it’s understandable that the four-time indicted former president would be confused, considering where he’s had to spend most of his campaign thus far.

“It makes sense that he was confused, it was the first time in months he’s been in a room without a jury,” Fallon mocked.

That particular joke earned an audible “ohhh” from the audience, rather than laughter, prompting Fallon’s trusty sidekick Steve Higgins to chime in “joke!”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.