Donald Trump violated his court-issued gag order a second time this week, resulting in a fine of $10,000. But, on Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon warned that a third violation could result in much worse punishment for Trump — like being forced to have a meal with his own sons.

The four-time indicted former president was first fined $5,000 on Friday, after Trump’s Truth Social post about one of the clerks in his fraud case was found still live on his campaign website. Then, while in court this week, Trump complained that “this judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”

Taking that as yet another comment about the same clerk, Judge Arthur Engoron slapped Trump with a $10,000 fine and, as Jimmy Fallon recounted, “warned him not to do it again, or it’ll be worse.” The late night host even had a few ideas of what “worse” might look like.

“Yep, Trump could be sentenced to jail, or even worse, a brunch with Eric and Don Jr.,” Fallon joked. He then put on his Trump voice to imagine exactly how the former president would react.

“Send me to the clink!” he yelled out.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, joking that, in “Star Wars” terms, he’s basically the GOP’s Jar Jar Binks.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.