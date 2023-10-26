Jimmy Fallon Explains Who New House Speaker Mike Johnson Is: If ‘Nominees Were ‘Star Wars’ Characters, He’s Their Jar Jar’ (Video)

Rep. Mike Johnson earned the role of House Speaker on Wednesday, breaking a nearly month-long log jam among the Republican majority. But, not a whole lot of people know who Mike Johnson is, so, on Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon contextualized him a bit.

To kick off his monologue, Fallon first applauded Republicans for finally choosing a speaker, joking that if the job had stayed vacant any longer, it would’ve “automatically” been given to “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. From there, Fallon tore into Johnson himself.

“Republicans said Mike Johnson is their first choice — after the first 10 choices lost,” Fallon mocked. “Let’s just say if speaker nominees were ‘Star Wars’ characters, he’s their Jar Jar.”

Of course, the NBC host wasn’t done there. Since not everyone is a “Star Wars” fan, Fallon put it in terms relating to a certain holiday coming up next week.

“Let’s just say, if speaker nominees were Halloween candy, this guy’s a Necco wafer, okay?” he joked.

That said, Fallon also conceded that Mike Johnson may seem — or at least sound — vaguely familiar to some folks. But, that’s just because of his name.

“If that name sounds familiar, it’s ’cause it’s on every fake ID,” Fallon mocked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.