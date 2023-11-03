Eric Trump took the stand in his father’s civil fraud trial on Thursday, just one day after his brother Don Jr. had to testify, and Jimmy Fallon thinks that was probably pretty “convenient” for the men. Why? Well, now they have time to pull together their Christmas card, featuring the courtroom sketches of themselves.

To kick off his monologue on Thursday night, Fallon poked fun at Eric’s testimony, saying it was actually “really cute” because of Halloween falling just a few days prior.

“Eric still had a little green makeup on his face from his Hulk costume,” Fallon joked. “Yeahhhh, it was cute.”

The “Tonight Show” host then added that the men’s testimony will also work out in their favor for another holiday coming up.

“It’s actually convenient that all the Trumps have testified now, ’cause they’re gonna use the courtroom sketches for their holiday card,” he joked. “And I think that’s smart. I think it’s touching!”

In fairness, not all the Trumps have actually testified yet. Ivanka Trump hasn’t, but is expected to do so next week. Of course, she is trying to prevent that.

On Thursday, while her brothers and father were once again in the courtroom, Ivanka Trump filed a request to pause the civil trial against her father, because making her testify “in the middle of a school week” will create “undue hardship.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.