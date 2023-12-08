Polling double digits behind Donald Trump, there’s a strong likelihood that the other Republican candidates will not win the GOP nomination in 2024. But that didn’t stop Jimmy Fallon from at least crowning a winner of the most recent debate — and it included audience members.

“The big winners from the night were Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, and everyone who decided not to watch,” Fallon joked.

Like many, the “Tonight Show” host didn’t really see a point to this debate, or any future ones, considering the current polling numbers within the party.

“At this point, it’s kind of like ‘Indiana Jones’ movies. Three was enough,” he said.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue from Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” in the video above.

Earlier in the week, the NBC host poked fun at the fact that the fourth debate was hosted by NewsNation, and also aired on The CW. Individually, NewsNation scored 1.6 million total viewers and 350,000 viewers in the 25-54 adult demographic, marking the highest audience for NewsNation in its history.

Still, Fallon had a giggle at how far the debates have fallen, in terms of importance.

“These debates started on Fox News and NBC, and now they’re on The CW. I’m hearing the next debate will just be shown on the little screen of a gas pump off the Jersey turnpike,” he mocked.