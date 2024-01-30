The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are officially this year’s Super Bowl teams, marking a rematch between the two after they met in the championship game four years ago. For Jimmy Fallon, it marks at least one 4-year-old rematch fans are excited for this year.

The “Tonight Show” host kicked off his monologue on Monday night congratulating the two teams, and reminding fans that this is a re-creation of the 2020 Super Bowl.

“Yup, this match-up is a repeat of 2020. That’s why the only thing I’m serving at my Super Bowl party are sourdough bread and a keg of Purell,” Fallon joked. “Maybe put a little ‘Tiger King’ on in the background, I don’t know!”

But, the late night host was also quick to point out that this game isn’t the only callback to 2020 happening this year.

“So at least that’s one 2020 rematch we’re excited about,” Fallon said, as a graphic of President Biden and Donald Trump flashed on screen.

Of course, Fallon quickly pivoted to joking about how Taylor Swift could possibly be at the game this year, poking fun at how news anchors are getting excited over it.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.