Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump Is in Court So Often, ‘He Enrolled in Pre-Check So He Can Zip Through Security’ | Video

Donald Trump is in court once again this week, with no end to his many pending trials in sight as of yet. In fact, at this point, Jimmy Fallon figures Trump “enrolled in pre-check” so he can get through court security faster each time he’s there.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host poked fun at Trump’s latest court appearance, first joking that, at this point, he’s not even convinced that the courtroom sketch artist actually draws Trump by hand anymore.

“She just traces the grooves in her desk,” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host also guessed that the sketch artist isn’t the only person in the courtroom who’s cutting a few corners to save time.

“Trump is in court so often, he enrolled in pre-check so he can zip through security,” Fallon said.

Fallon also zeroed in on the fact that, during this particular hearing, Trump and his team tried to argue again that he should not be prosecuted for his crimes because he has presidential immunity. That notion, of course, was already shut down by a federal judge, as this was an appeals hearing.

And, while the idea of Trump having immunity has been met with skepticism, Fallon had a guess at Trump’s logic, joking that he attempted to use an immunity idol from the CBS reality show, “Survivor.”

“Then he said ‘I also found the immunity idol in a remote, tropical location known as Epstein’s Island.’” Fallon joked. “‘That’s the only reason I was down there. To get this beautiful immunity idol. No other reason.’”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.