Jimmy Fallon Looks Forward to Trump’s Phone Data Being Revealed in Court: Probably ‘Over 90 Hours on Domino’s Pizza Tracker’ | Video

Special Counsel Jack Smith plans to use Donald Trump’s phone data as evidence against him in court, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty excited about what it will reveal. He already has some guesses though, including a ton of screen time devoted specifically to tracking pizzas Trump ordered.

Fallon touched on the news during his monologue on Tuesday night, joking that Smith and his team were able to get the data simply because “they were able to open Trump’s phone by doing Face ID on a pumpkin.”

The “Tonight Show” host didn’t want to wait for the trial to see what data is revealed though, so he went ahead and gave some stats on his own.

“In the data on the phone, they found that Trump spent 105 minutes on email, 380 minutes on phone calls, and over 90 hours on Domino’s pizza tracker,” he joked.

That said, Fallon was impressed that, even through all his legal troubles, Trump is “only focusing on the important stuff.”

Of course, that “important stuff” was an announcement Trump made this week that he’s selling a new set of digital trading cards of himself, but this time with a physical card depicting his mug shot. In addition to the photo itself, pieces of the suit Trump wore in the photo are apparently attached to the card.

People simply have to buy almost 50 digital cards to get the single physical one.

“So right now, there’s only 870,000 cards available,” Fallon mocked.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.