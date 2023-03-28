Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump hasn’t been arrested yet, but Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he’s starting to feel the heat. During Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon joked that the location of Trump’s first official 2024 campaign rally made that abundantly clear.

On Saturday, Trump stopped in Waco, Texas, to make his first official 2024 campaign bid to the people and, as always, his speech was full of lies and gripes about how he’s being treated unfairly. Naturally, Trump complained about the multiple investigations into him, arguing that the courts shouldn’t be believing the testimony of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen.

In reality, Waco is about a five or six-hour drive away from the Mexico border. Nonetheless, Fallon took his opening.

“You could tell Trump was nervous about getting arrested, ’cause he gave his speech with one foot in Mexico,” the “Tonight Show” host joked.

Fallon also poked fun at the line-up of speakers for the rally, which included Ted Nugent, Marjorie Taylor Greene and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Of course, Fallon couldn’t help but notice one name that was left off the invite list.

“Rudy Giuliani was watching at home like, ‘Am I too crazy, or not crazy enough?'” Fallon mocked.

That said, Fallon didn’t think Giuliani needed to be too worried, particularly because the four speakers who were there are also referred to as “Four Loko.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.