Jimmy Fallon Expects ‘Furious’ Trump Over Civil Fraud Ruling: ‘Nobody Drives My Companies Out of Business Except Me!’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump during his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” over the huge amount of money the disgraced ex-president has been ordered to pay following a civil fraud trial in New York.

Trump, Fallon said, is probably “furious” about it, because for the famed businessman, “Nobody drives my companies out of business except me.” You can watch the whole monologue at the top of the page right now.

Fallon kicked off the monologue by talking about the fact that this is Presidents’ Day Weekend, joking that the holiday “goes back to when George Washington asked Americans to honor his birthday with huge savings on mattresses.”

Fallon jokingly said that among the Founding Fathers was “a baby who would one day become a president himself, Joseph Biden.”

Then he got to Trump.

“Some really big news today. The judge in former President Trump’s New York civil fraud trial ruled that he has to pay $355 million and is banned from doing any business in New York for three years,” Fallon said. “He owes $355 million. Even crazier, Trump said he’s going to make Mexico pay for it.”

That was of course a reference to how Trump (falsely) claimed he would make Mexico pay for a wall along the border.

“Of course Trump is furious with the decision. He was like, ‘nobody drives my companies out of business except me,’” Fallon continued. “Trump was banned from doing business in New York for three years and was fined $355 million dollars. Could be the end of the Trump Organization as we know it. But after the news broke, some other companies reached out with some helpful words, which I thought was nice.”

At this, Fallon imagined several dead companies offering messages to the Trump Organization.

“For instance, RadioShack said, ‘Just walk towards the light.’ And Blockbuster said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’ It’s touching,” Fallon continued. “Here’s one, here’s one — Toys ‘R’ Us. ‘Maybe it’ll be back one day in some weird way that confuses everything. Are you back?’ After that, Bed Bath and Beyond said, ‘You’re about to find out what the Beyond really feels like.’”

“Time Warner said, ‘Just change your name to ‘Spectrum’ and hope people think you no longer suck’” Fallon said. “Up next, JC Penney said, ‘Do what we did and just hand the keys to a family of raccoons.’”

There’s plenty more and you can, as we said, watch the whole monologue at the top of the screen now.