Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy was met with ridicule this week, after he forgot to mute his mic while using the bathroom during an X live spaces event. Jimmy Fallon was stunned by the gaffe, but more so because it’s never happened to President Biden.

The moment came as Ramaswamy, who is currently polling at the bottom of the GOP pack, participated in a discussion with Alex Jones, who was freshly reinstated on the social media platform despite regularly using it to spread conspiracy theories.

Jones himself actually called out the audio, saying “Someone’s got their thing open peeing! Someone’s got their phone open in the bathroom.” From there, the spaces host asked Ramaswamy to turn off his microphone, saying he couldn’t mute him from the hosting side of things.

“Well, that gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘live stream,’” Fallon joked.

More seriously though — but only just — Fallon was baffled by how Ramaswamy was even that unaware in the first place.

“How does that happen though, you know?” Fallon marveled. “Even Biden’s never done this, and he goes 30 times a day!”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.