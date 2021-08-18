Jimmy Fallon Takes a Jab at Biden’s COVID Vaccine Booster Plan (Video)

As COVID cases continue to surge in the U.S. once more, many expect that booster shots for those who have already gotten vaccinated will be likely. And on Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon used his monologue as an opportunity to take a shot at Biden’s plans in that area.

Though Biden has not given any official details on a booster shot plan — he is scheduled to speak on the matter on Wednesday afternoon — “The Tonight Show” cited reports that indicate Biden will say “most Americans” should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

“Biden will be making the booster shot announcement as part of his ‘Operation Change the Subject.'” Fallon quipped. “And to sell Americans on the idea, the White House is hiring a movie trailer narrator to be like ‘This Fall, Pfizer completes their epic trilogy.'”

The joke seems to be a pretty clear dig at Biden’s response to the events unfolding in Afghanistan, for which he’s been heavily criticized. Most critiques have stemmed from the fact that the president publicly claimed that a Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan was “highly unlikely” just last month and that better plans should’ve been in place for the safe withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies.

Fallon also weighed in on the vaccine mandate in New York City, wherein people must have proof of vaccination to enter most indoor venues. This includes dining indoors at restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues, nightclubs, pools, along with all city museums and other cultural institutions.

“There are two official apps to prove that you’re vaccinated, and the Facebook app to prove you’re not,” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.