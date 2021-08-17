MSNBC’s Scarborough Slams Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘Political Disaster’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of American troops in Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban over the weekend, calling it “a political disaster.”

“The president can say that he planned for every contingency, but he knows that’s not true, the White House knows that’s not true and the American people know that’s not true,” fumed the “Morning Joe” host of Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops from the country.

Scarborough pointed out that “most Americans did support a withdrawal from Afghanistan,” but the chaotic scenes emerging from that country are not the ones that were hoped for.

He continued, “We just can’t keep abandoning allies in the field. Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds. We’re abandoning our interpreters in Afghanistan. We just can’t keep going in, having people risk their lives and then leaving in the middle of the night.”

