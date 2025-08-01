Jimmy Fallon Starts a Hilarious Shouting Match Over ‘Hunting Wives’ While Talking About the Economy | Video

An ostensibly sober discussion of the Trump administration’s economic policies during Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on Thursday got hilariously derailed when the “Tonight Show” host got into a screaming argument with The Roots’ Tariq Trotter – over the hit Netflix series “The Hunting Wives.”

The bit started when Fallon talked a dispute between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve, explaining, “Well, some more big news out of Washington. The Federal Reserve announced they’re not lowering interest rates, even though President Trump pushed hard for them to do so. It’s the steepest dispute between Trump and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.”

Noting that it’s “a complex issue,” Fallon invited Trotter to explain the situation to the audience.

“So initially, Donald Trump and Jerome Powell started off on really strong foot. Like to use an example, they were like Margot and Sophie from ‘The Hunting Wives’ on Netflix. Much like Sophie, Jerome wasn’t looking for drama,” Trotter explained.

“Hey, hang on Tariq. I gotta stop you right there,” Fallon interjected.

“Well, are you confused? I can go even further back into the Fed’s history if that would be helpful,” Trotter offered.

“No, not necessary. I just think that you’re being a bit too kind to Sophie, I mean, she showed up to Maple Brook, Texas, determined to uproot her life,” Fallon said.

“Oh, give me a break. She only moved there because her husband got a job with Jed Banks! Her life was out of her own control. She was yearning for connection,” Trotter countered.

Fallon roared back, “the only thing she was yearning for was infidelity!”

“Don’t give me that. Margot played her!” Trotter yelled back. “Sophie opened up her heart and it got stomped on!”

“Oh, sure, sure, sure, sure. Blame Margot. Blame Margot. Do you even understand how difficult her upbringing was? And now she’s got this pressure to maintain her lifestyle as the future Texas first lady in friendships with Callie Taylor and that robotic Stepford wife, Jill,” Fallon replied.

“Don’t you DARE talk about Jill like that,” Trotter retorted. “She was stuck in a stale marriage and supporting her son’s future basketball career, all the while trying to keep a smile plastered on her face!”

“She was too obsessed with her son and she used the church to get what she wanted,” Fallon shot back. “You know, it’s true, admit it!”

“Brad was an entitled high schooler doing the bare minimum in all aspects of his life. His girlfriend, Abby deserved better. His best friend Jamie deserved better, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell deserves better!” Trotter said.

“That was really informative. Thanks. Tariq,” Fallon suddenly said. “My pleasure, my pleasure,” Trotter replied.

Watch the whole amusing monologue below: