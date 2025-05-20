Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump Thinks America’s Worst Enemies Include Bruce Springsteen, Movies With Subtitles and Big Bird but Not ‘My Bestie Vlad’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon had a little fun on Monday’s “The Tonight Show,” imagining the conversation between Donald Trump and his advisers before speaking to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“President Trump had a two hour phone call with Vladimir Putin. Two hours at a certain point Putin is like this meeting could have been a half email. That’s right. Trump just had a big phone call with Putin. Here’s what happened in the Oval Office when it was time to start the call,” Fallon said. This cued up a gag where a fake recording of Trump and his adviser played.

“Mr. President. It’s time for your call with America’s greatest enemy,” the bit began.

“Bruce Springsteen,” Fallon, doing his Trump impression, asked. “No,” replied the fake advisers. Here’s how the rest of the bit went:

“Rosie O’Donnell?”

“No.”

“The Prime Minister of Canada?”

“No.”

“The prime minister of Greenland?

“No.”

“The prime minister of Wakanda?”

“No.”

“The Supreme Court?”

“No.”

“Obama?”

“No.”

“Obama?”

“No.”

“Obama?”

“No.”

“Movies with subtitles?”

“No.”

People with green text messages?”

“No.”

“People who reply to emails with ‘bumping this up’?”

“No.”

“People who use the word ‘mouthfeel’?”

“Leslie Stahl at CBS?

“No.”

“David Muir at ABC?”

“No.”

“Big bird at ‘Sesame Street’?”

“No.”

“SnowChat?”

“No.”

“Whoever discontinued the Mc Hot Dog?”

“No.”

“Melania’s yoga instructor, Chet?”

“No.”

“Melania’s Pilates instructor, Sebastian?”

“No.”

“Melania? Don Jr?”

“No.”

“Eric?”

“No.”

“Tall one?”

“No.”

“Obama?”

“No.”

“That’s it, I gotta go. I have a phone call with my bestie Vlad.”

Earlier in the monologue, Fallon gushed about having Tom Cruise as his guest and spent some time talking up some of the movie star’s greatest stunts, which he then compared to mundane things everyone else does.

You can watch the whole monologue below: