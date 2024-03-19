Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump ‘Handed Over Everything’ for $464 Million Civil Fraud Bond – And Was $463 Million Short | Video

“Right now, if you go on Airbnb, you can rent Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and Eric!” the NBC host jokes

Donald Trump is struggling to pay his $464 million bond for his New York civil fraud lawsuit even though, according to Jimmy Fallon, Trump “handed over everything he had.” The NBC host joked on Monday night that the legally troubled former president still came up $463 million short.

During his “Tonight Show” monologue, Fallon first poked fun at the fact that Trump has touted himself as a billionaire, but doesn’t have enough money to settle his legal debts.

“In his defense, how is a billionaire ever supposed to come up with half a billion dollars?” Fallon quiped. “Come on. Do the math!”

But, Fallon continued, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“Yeah, today Trump handed over everything he had, and the judge was like ‘I’m still gonna need the other $463 million.”

The NBC host went on to joke that Trump is taking extraordinary measures to raise funds, and in some unexpected ways.

“Trump is pretty desperate for the money,” he said. “Right now, if you go on Airbnb, you can rent Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and Eric!”

Fallon was, of course, referring to Eric Trump, Donald’s son. The younger Trump has long been the butt of nearly every late-night joke surrounding the family, as Donald Trump really never mentions him or is seen much with him.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival.

