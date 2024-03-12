Joy Behar was truly impressed by Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting at this year’s Oscars, so she let him know. Or at least, she tried to. As it turns out, the host of “The View” accidentally sent her praise to Jimmy Fallon instead.

Since Behar has Mondays off on “The View,” she wasn’t around to weigh in on the initial discussion about the show, so she made sure to take a moment on Tuesday morning to give her input. And for the ABC host, the highlight was Kimmel’s quick jab at Donald Trump, which she felt “was so spot on.”

“So I decided, you know, I know Jimmy, so I thought I’d write him an email and congratulate him on taking on this fascist with a joke. Because comedians rule!” Behar explained. “But I sent it to Jimmy Fallon.”

The admission caused the table to erupt in laughter, and the audience to collectively utter a sympathetic groan. Naturally, Behar’s cohosts wanted to know if Fallon responded to the well-wishes. But apparently, he did not.

A rep for Fallon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Behar remained in good spirits about the incident though, joking that “I’m so technologically stupid. It’s a wonder I didn’t send it to Jimmy Carter!”

Her cohosts were also quick to comfort her, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg saying “that happens to people all the time.” And, to prove exactly that, the hosts each told stories of times they found themselves in conversation with the wrong person.

In case you missed it, the joke that motivated Behar to reach out came at the end of the Oscars, when Kimmel came back onto the stage and revealed that he had an extra minute to fill, so he wanted to fill it by reading a review of his hosting.

That review came from none other than Donald Trump, and yes, it was as scathing as you’d expect. But, Kimmel was unphased, firing back “Thank you for watching! I’m surprised you’re still awake — isn’t past your jail time?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.