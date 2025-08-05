Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump Fired the Weatherman So Now the East Coast Heat Wave Doesn’t Exist | Video

President Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week after they reported that just 73,000 jobs were created in July, falling far below expectations. So, on Monday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon guessed who else Trump would fire based on findings he didn’t like.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host once again touched on the east coast heatwave that’s been going on for the last several days, with temperatures surging into the 90s.

“But don’t worry, today President Trump fired the weatherman, and now says it’s a perfect 75 degrees,” Fallon joked.

For anyone not drawing the connection, Fallon then made it explicitly clear, explaining that Trump not only fired the BLS chief, but justified doing so by claiming that the numbers were “rigged” against him.

“On the way out, the commissioner was like ‘And that’s one less job for August. Bye!’” Fallon added.

The late night host also had a guess as to who the new chief will be when Trump eventually announces a replacement.

“So far, the frontrunner is Sydney Sweeney, but we’ll see where we land,” Fallon joked. “We don’t know. We don’t know!”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.