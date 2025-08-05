Trump Agrees to Delay Rupert Murdoch’s Deposition Over WSJ, Epstein Libel Lawsuit

Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to delay Rupert Murdoch’s deposition in the president’s $10 billion libel lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its Jeffrey Epstein reporting. The pause is intended to give the News Corp publication a chance to have its motion to dismiss heard, according to Forbes.

Both parties have agreed that they will not engage in discovery until the above dismissal motion takes place in Southern District of Florida federal court. However, per the documents filed late Monday, if the dismissal is denied, Murdoch’s “deposition shall occur in person, at a mutually agreed-upon location in the United States” within 30 days.

Additionally, the 94-year-old media mogul must keep the 79-year-old businessman-turned-reality TV star-turned president apprised of his general health, or else face an expedited deposition.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”

He is also suing the WSJ reporters who wrote the July story about his alleged involvement in Epstein’s 50th birthday present, Joe Palazzolo and Khadeeja Safdar.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump said in response. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”