Fallon Jokes Trump ‘Mispronounced’ Nikki Haley’s Name, ‘Called Her Nancy Pelosi’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, pointed out that Trump’s competition with Nikki Haley for the Republican Presidential candidacy must be throwing him off his game.

“He’s in a dead heat right now with Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, and you can tell it’s getting to him because he mispronounced her name and called her Nancy Pelosi,” Fallon said. “So now Nikki Haley is questioning Trump’s mental fitness saying that he is just not at the same level as he was in 2016.”

“Yeah, you know, that reasonable, perfectly rational guy he was in 2016. Not him anymore,” Fallon added. “Haley is capitalizing on concerns about Trump and Biden’s mental fitness. You can tell by her new campaign slogan Nikki Haley. I can drive at night.”

Fallon suggested that when Trump said he recently “aced” a cognitive test a few months ago and that his “mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago,” he meant that he found most of the hidden pictures in Highlights magazine while sitting in the waiting room.

“After mixing up Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley Trump wants to show that he is mentally fit.,” Fallon continued. “He released an attack ad on Haley to prove it.”

The late-night host then rolled a spoof video in which Trump devolved into calling Nikki Haley all sorts of other names from Nicki Minaj to Nickelback to Nick Cannon. He even starts calling himself different names like Desmond Tutu and Danny Trejo.

The campaign ad reel ends as Trump says “I’m Daenerys Targaryen, and I approve this message.”

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough also commented on the mixup by Trump, calling it “disturbing” because Nancy Pelosi wasn’t even in government.

Scarborough also compared Trump to a “bug in amber” who was “fossilized” in 2016. He asserted that Biden knows his presidential opponent, and what decade he is in, because Trump also recently mixed up Biden’s name for Obama.