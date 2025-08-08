Jimmy Fallon Jokes There Are Only 2 Places Trump’s Tariffs Haven’t Hit: North Korea and Epstein Island | Video

More of the president’s tariffs went into effect this week, hitting multiple countries. But there are two places those tariffs didn’t hit, Jimmy Fallon joked on Thursday night.

The NBC host kicked off his monologue with the news of Trump’s tariffs, pointing out that they were imposed on more than 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, India and more. The move comes as the current U.S. economy already faces strain from Trump’s previous trade war moves.

“The only places Trump didn’t charge are North Korea and Epstein Island,” Fallon joked.

Play video

The “Tonight Show” host then explained that, in the case of Brazil, the tariffs will “dramatically” increase the prices of fruits including bananas, mangoes and pineapples.

“Edible Arrangements was like ‘As long as you don’t raise the prices of cantaloupe and long toothpicks, we’re good!’” Fallon joked.

Elsewhere in his monologue, the late night host expressed his excitement for “Freakier Friday,” which is now in theaters everywhere. It’s already so popular, he joked, that another sequel is coming.

But this time, “Freakiest Friday” will see a switch between Trump and his friend, the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Apparently, Pedro Pascal would be in it too, though his fake role wasn’t explained.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.