Jimmy Fallon Skirts Trump Calls for Cancellation, Says ‘The Tonight Show’ Has ‘Never Really Been’ Political | Video

President Trump has nearly all of the late night hosts in his crosshairs, including Jimmy Fallon, whose show the president was once a guest on. But, despite Trump’s call for Fallon to be fired, Fallon himself doesn’t seem too worried.

Appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Tuesday, in support of his new unscripted series “On Brand,” Fallon didn’t actually respond to Trump’s push for his firing. When host Carl Quintanilla asked the NBC host about working on an FCC-licensed station and how he’s thinking about monologue jokes following Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC, Fallon noted that he jabs at both Republicans and Democrats.

“Our show has never really been that political. We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works,” Fallon said. “Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was doing ‘The Tonight Show.’”

“So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny,” he continued. “I have great writers, clever, smart writers. And we’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody.”

Indeed, Fallon’s monologues often poke fun at both President Trump and former president Joe Biden.

The NBC host recently showed solidarity with Kimmel, during the latter’s suspension, calling him a “decent, funny and loving guy.” Fallon then did a bit where every joke that treated Trump as a punchline was censored.

Trump was a guest on Fallon’s “Tonight Show” back in 2016, and the moment went viral quickly, drawing harsh criticism as the host ruffled the president’s hair during the interview. Trump has since soured on Fallon and late night in general, and during Kimmel’s brief suspension at ABC, Trump called for NBC to follow suit and cancel “two total losers,” Fallon and Seth Meyers.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full appearance on “Squawk on the Street” in the video above.