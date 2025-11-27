Jimmy Fallon wanted to give his Wednesday night viewers a jumpstart on all the shenanigans they can expect on Turkey Day by reciting the famous poem, “Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving.”

“Thanksgiving is tomorrow and even though everyone’s focused on the big meal, there’s still a lot that happens before the holiday,” Fallon said in his latest “Tonight Show” monologue.

“Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and in your parents’ house, they put the Peloton in your old bedroom, so you’re sleeping on the couch,” the NBC host read. “Mom’s making stuffing and potatoes fully loaded. Dad tried to deep-fry the turkey, and the backyard exploded.”

“And after three nights with your family, you finally head to the door, but your flight just canceled, so settle in for three more,” he continued. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Beautiful poem!”

Earlier in his chat with the audience, the comedian also mentioned the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he said everyone will be looking forward to … except for Pennywise, because there will be too many clowns there — even for him.

“Tomorrow is the Thanksgiving Day Parade! My favorite,” Fallon shared. “That parade will feature 34 balloons, 28 floats and 1,000 clowns who will haunt your dreams forever. Even the clown from ‘It’ was like, ‘Hey, that’s too scary. Too many clowns.’”

“The Tonight Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.