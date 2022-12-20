Kimmel Elfs Up and Calls Kids Out on Their Naughtiest Moments of the Year: ‘You Talk Like a Truck Driver’ (Video)

With less than a week to go until Christmas, Jimmy Kimmel had one more “Naughty or Nice?” ruling to make this week. It ended with him getting unintentionally cursed out and gifting a ream of paper along with a car mat.

In the segment, which the host pushed to his YouTube channel Monday night, Kimmel and his beloved sidekick Guillermo dress up as elves and run through children’s Christmas letters with the kids who wrote them. This time around, they read the letters of young Vince and Stella. Stella asked for “a bunny and a Nintendo,” while Vince requested a tarantula and mice.

“What are you, a vampire?” Kimmel questioned. “A lot of people, when they have mice, they call a guy to come get them out of their house. Same with tarantulas.”

As always, Kimmel then read through some of the kids’ more naughty moments of the year — “because Santa has been watching” — ranging from not picking up their rooms to making a mess with slime. In Vince’s case, his infraction was “sometimes” saying bad words, so naturally, Kimmel needed to know which words they were. Then, the late night host found himself getting cursed out by a child.

“S—, f—, bulls—, motherf—er,” the boy appeared to say, though he was bleeped out.

“Those are pretty bad words,” Kimmel said while trying to hold in his laughter. (Guillermo and Stella absolutely couldn’t hold in their giggles, and were cracking up.) “I think those are the worst words there are!”

But the kids were quick to throw their parents under the bus, explaining that they got those bad words from their mom and dad. They clarified that they don’t say those words in school; Vince admitted he just tends to whisper “bulls—” to himself.

In the end, Stella was rewarded with a ream of paper, while Vince was given a floor mat for a car. “Because you talk like a trucker,” Kimmel joked.

You can watch the full “Naughty or Nice?” segment in the video above.