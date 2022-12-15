Kimmel Jokes That Trump Is Such a Loser Now ‘We May Have to Start Calling Him Don Jr.’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel was very amused on Wednesday by Donald Trump’s waning popularity among republicans. Kimmel joked that the former president is such a loser now that “we may have to start calling him “Don Jr.”

And of course, Kimmel was especially amused by the bizarre video Trump released Wednesday promising a major announcement on Thursday — accompanied by a corny video depicting Trump as a superhero.

“The election 2024 is still almost two years away, but Donald Trump is already losing steam. According to a new USA Today poll, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 2-1 margin,” Kimmel said.

“Trump was said to be so upset about this poll – he had to be spanked with two magazines last night,” the late night host added. “Multiple polls are showing DeSantis with a bigly advantage. Trump, he’s looking like such a loser right now, we may have to start calling him ‘Don Jr.'”

“One of the many problems for Trump is, he announced his campaign too early. He was all excited after the midterms, and he got a premature election. And now he’s desperate to shift attention away from his waning popularity. So today, Ranta Claus took to Truth Social to announce … he announced that tomorrow he’ll be making an announcement,” Kimmel continued.

“And not just any announcement: A major announcement,” he explained. “The Tan of Steel posted, ‘America needs a superhero. I’ll be making a major announcement tomorrow. Thank you.’”

“Wow, how exciting. What could it be?” Kimmel wondered. “I mean, I don’t know from the look of the cartoon, maybe he got liposuction? Maybe Eric learned to tie his shoes? Who knows. I don’t know about you – I won’t be able to sleep tonight waiting to find out.”

Watch the whole monologue above.