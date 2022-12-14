Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts on Progress Made Since the Sandy Hook Massacre: ‘We’re twice as large as the NRA’

On the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting, Shannon Watts spoke about the progress made since founding her organization Moms Demand Action to combat gun violence in America.

Watts spoke at the TheWrap’s 2022 Power Women Summit for a Conversation featuring four of the 32 women who made TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers — Women Who Saved Entertainment — list. Watts was joined by Sara Hess, executive producer and writer on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” Tia Lessin, co-director of HBO’s “The Janes” Tia Lessin and Founder of Future Generations Now Skyler Griswold.

Recounting her impetus to start Moms Demand Action, Watts described the organization that took place across the country after she pitched her idea on Facebook.

“If you know anything about type A women, you know that they began calling me and direct messaging me and emailing me and saying, I want to do this where I live. And none of us really knew what ‘this’ was. We just knew we had to start organizing and that’s what we did, she said. “I have spent the last 10 years as a full time volunteer, working to change this issue legislatively, electorally, culturally. And here we are. 10 years later, we have 10 million supporters. We’re twice as large as the NRA.”

Watts found her inspiration in Mothers for Drunk Driving, banding together angry moms all over the nation to organize and channel their rage toward fighting for gun safety. She sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“When I started doing this work a decade ago, about a quarter of all Democrats in Congress had an A rating from the NRA. Today none do and in fact, 15 Republicans signed on to the bipartisan Safer Communities Act as I mentioned that passed this summer,” she said. “So we are slowly but surely loosening the grip that the gun lobby has had on our lawmakers and even getting Republicans to be on the right side of this issue. And that’s how you win in this country.”

Watts emphasized that both political parties are needed to work towards solutions for gun violence.

“It isn’t just having Democrats on your side. You really need every lawmaker to feel like if they do the right thing, you’ll have their back but if they do the wrong thing, you’ll have their job,” Watts continued. “That’s the secret to any social issue, and so I think that is what we’ve done right? This army of angry — and we’re not just moms anymore — we’re mothers and others, students and survivors, but they need to fear these people in red shirts who show up — by the way we owned red before Donald Trump — that show up and show that we have our eyes on them, and that we will thank them for doing the right thing and we will shame them for doing the wrong thing.”