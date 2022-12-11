From an early age, Thuso Mbedu knew she wanted to be an engine for change. She knew that acting was her path. She didn’t always know how it would happen. And sometimes she found it so difficult she considered quitting. Or worse — ending her own life.

Now, as she finds herself at the center of a transformative film for Hollywood and beyond, “The Woman King,” she feels prepared to be that driving force that brings progress to others. It makes her a Changemaker in so many ways, starting with playing Nawi, the young warrior in training who follows Viola Davis’ General Nanisca in an all-female army in 19th-century Africa. The fact that the story is based on historic fact makes it all the more powerful.

“People come up to me and say the movie changed them,” Mbedu told TheWrap in a conversation crammed between red carpet appearances and photo shoots during awards season. “They say they feel seen for the first time. Not just Black women, (but) Caucasian women too. We have parents coming and saying they’ve shared the story with their children. That they feel nothing is impossible for them going forward.”

To play the role, the 31-year-old South African had to learn to fight with a spear, do hand-to-hand combat and inhabit the skin of a soldier. And while “Woman King” is her first feature film, it was not her first project to break barriers or require intense sacrifice. In 2021, Mbedu played the lead in “Underground Railroad,” Barry Jenkins’ Amazon Prime series about American slavery. She was the first African to lead an American series of its kind.

But back in 2016, Mbedu was bereft — out of work, out of money and without family to speak of except her older sister. “I felt like I hit rock bottom,” she said. “For me, I’m in this industry because it’s my purpose. This was what I was created to do. At the time I hadn’t worked for six months. That is devastating when you don’t see another option of what you could be doing.”

She pulled herself out of that deep hole and went on to move to the U.S. — a daring gambit for a young woman on her own. Now, she has created meaningful, challenging performances that create pathways for other actors. “My ‘why’ in being in this industry was to bring healing through my craft,” she said. “To use my craft as a tool for social change and one day, to use my influence in a manner that will empower other people.” She added: “What I can do is try my best to make life better for the next person.” —Sharon Waxman