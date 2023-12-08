On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at the low-rated 4th GOP debate that aired the night before. And while he had jokes at the expense of all the participating candidates, the ABC host took particular glee mocking self-proclaimed billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.

Kimmel compared Ramaswamy to Count Chocula — as in, the mascot for the brand of breakfast cereal — and added, “he’s not an actual vampire, but he does suck for sure.”

“Did you watch the not-so-highly anticipated Republican debate last night? Of course you didn’t. Nobody, no one watched it. It was the lowest-rated debate so far,” Kimmel said, correctly, during his monologue Thursday night.



“Trump was again the elephant not in the room. He didn’t show. Which I guess left us with Nikki Haley as the star of the thing,” Kimmel said as he roasted one of the more ridiculous claims she made during the debate, joking that “she was shot out of a cannon last night, fresh off an endorsement from the powerful Koch brothers. She was all hopped up on Koch last night.”

“But the winner of the dangerously detached-from-reality award went to Vivek Ramaswamy, who rattled off a litany of ludicrous conspiracy theories in his ongoing effort to win over the ‘divorced timeshare salesman with an Adderall addiction’ vote. He got so out of hand lambasting Nikki Haley, Chris Christie had to step in to shut him up,” Kimmel said as he cued up video of the moment in question.

“What a charming and likable man. He’s a sleeping bag full of bedbugs is what he is,” Kimmel said.

He then played the much-talked-about moment when Ramaswamy told Chris Christie “go eat a meal,” as well as Christie’s own responses.

Kimmel continued, “You know, a couple of months ago, I’d never even heard of Vivek Ramaswamy, and I’m hoping we can go back to that, but in the meantime, I was trying to figure out who he reminds me of, and I think I finally got it.”

“It’s Count Chocula. He is like the breakfast cereal,” Kimmel joked. “Now when I say, I should clarify: He’s not an actual vampire, but he does suck for sure.”

You can watch the entire monologue at the top of the page now.