Jimmy Kimmel has once again tested positive for the coronavirus, making it his second infection in a month. As a result, comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will be filling in as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hosts roughly two weeks after he was forced to step away from his duties beginning May 2.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I am feeling fine — the great John @mulaney & Andy Samberg @thelonelyisland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow.”

The show host appeared virtually at the 2022 network upfronts, where he made fun of everyone from Netflix (“It feels really good to see them stoop to selling advertisements.”) to Disney (“It’s our 100th anniversary, and we are gonna celebrate that milestone like only Disney can: By milking the living sh— out of it!”).

Kimmel announced May 2 that comic Mike Birbiglia would take over hosting after his first positive COVID test this month. “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he said on Twitter. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

Mulaney and Samberg were scheduled as guests for Wednesday, alongside Cheryl Hines and rock band Gang of Youths. On Thursday, appearances were set for Milo Ventimiglia (“This is Us”), Jessie Buckley (“Men”) and performer Franz Ferdinand. Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest, “Stranger Things'” Joe Keery and Train will appear on Friday.