Jimmy Kimmel Cringes at Trump ‘Openly Musing’ About Karoline Leavitt’s Lips: ‘Does the White House Have HR?’ | Video

President Trump once again seemed to lust over a government colleague this week, as he discussed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt with reporters. Watching the clip on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but cringe.

This time, the moment came aboard Air Force One, as the president asked press pool members if Leavitt is doing a good job or if she should be replaced. When the reporters awkwardly laughed and told him that would be his own decision, Trump said it’ll “never happen,” before going on about Leavitt’s appearance.

“That face, and those lips,” Trump said dreamily. “They move like a machine gun, right?”

“I mean, does the White House have HR?” Kimmel said with an uncomfortable laugh, as the audience groaned. “He’s openly musing about this woman’s lips that are ‘like a machine gun!’ I feel like if I live to be a thousand years old, I won’t ever see anything as weird as this man running a country.”

Trump’s comments about Leavitt weren’t the only ones he made about the appearance of a woman in government this week. During a recent summit in Egypt, Trump went on about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We have a woman, a young woman, who’s, I’m not allowed to say it, because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it,” Trump said. “She’s a beautiful young woman, but I’ll take my chances. Where is she? There she is. You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

Of course, the president has offered similar commentary multiple times over the years — including towards his own daughter. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.