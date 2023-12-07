After Donald Trump’s disturbing statement Tuesday that he intends to be a dictator if elected in 2024 ‘on day one,’ Jimmy Kimmel got exasperated not just with the multiply indicted ex-president, but also with the kids gloves treatment he receives from friendly media outlets.

“I’m tired of these fake questions like ‘will you become a dictator?’ Of course he’s going to because he said he’s going to,” Kimmel said during his monologue on Tuesday. “Basically inNovember we’re going to be voting on whether we will ever vote again.”

Watch the full monologue at the top of the page now.

What got Kimmel’s goat was that Trump said during a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity that he does in fact intend to act as a dictator if he’s elected again in 2024.

That’s not exaggeration. Hannity asked Trump, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for day one,” Trump responded.

Hannity asked again, and Trump said, “‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’” Soon after this, Trump refused to promise that he won’t use the government to punish his political enemies.

Now, back to Kimmel, who during his monologue said, “Last night [Trump] had Town Hall on Fox News where scammy Sosa somehow managed to swing and miss at the softest of all balls.”

Kimmel played the footage of Trump’s comments then, imitating Trump, joked, “Yeah. I said no, no, no, other than that I want to only be a dictator on day one, as opposed to the rest of the time where there’s no tater, just dick.”

“All kidding aside, how about Sean Hannity having to squeeze him to say he won’t be a dictator?” Kimmel continued. “I mean, how clear does Trump have to make it? He’s like, ‘Hey, you want to take another stab at that one, bro?’”

“I’m tired of these fake questions, like ‘will you become a dictator?’ Of course he’s going to because he said he’s going to become a dictator. Basically in November we’re going to be voting on whether we will ever vote again.”

Kimmel then talked about Joe Biden, particularly recent polling that purports to show that Trump is now more liked by younger voters than Biden.

“Let me put this in terms maybe young voters will understand. Just because you think Alfred is too old to take care of Wayne Manor doesn’t mean you replace him with the Joker,” Kimmel joked.

Meanwhile, Trump has of course been threatening all sorts of dictatorial actions if he becomes president again, rhetoric that has become so alarming even outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post have begun sounding alarm bells.

That criticism angered Trump and his allies, who issued furious statements denying they said things they literally said in public, in an attempt to quell that talk. Hence the Hannity town hall, which didn’t go as planned.