Given it remains one of the most discussed stories of the week, it’s not surprising that Jimmy Kimmel spent some time in his Wednesday night monologue discussing Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s apparently growing fight.

Kimmel compared it, jokingly, to “Alien vs. Predator,” “Godzilla vs Kong” and “Kramer vs Kramer,” and dubbed it “a big, beautiful brouhaha titled ‘Trump vs. Musk,;” referencing, of course, Trump’s preferred title for his budget, the s0-called “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“That is trouble in Scamalot folks. I mentioned last night that, within 72 hours of exiting his role as DOGE-bag-in-Chief, Elon Musk has been waging twitter war against Trump’s budget,” Kimmel went on. “Musk was reportedly “butthurt” — and yes, they did use that word, it is a quote — about some of the stuff that’s in the bill. Usually when Elon’s butthurt, it’s because of all the drugs he’s trying to smuggle through White House security.”

“But this time, it’s different. First, he called the bill ‘disgusting abomination.’ Then lashed out at lawmakers, he wrote, ‘In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.’ That’s right. First he fired the American people, next, he wants to fire the politicians!”

Kimmel noted that thanks to our “ridiculous Supreme Court,” Musk and fellow oligarchs are able to flood American politics with money and fund challengers to anyone who angers him. ‘So, when he tweets something like, ‘Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BIL,’ and the poster from the movie ‘Kill Bill,’ they get nervous.”

“They have to wonder, does he really keta-mean this,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then chided Democrats for acting as if Musk might now be on their side, explained, “the real truth is, Musk is mad about the things that affect him like cutting the electric vehicle tax credit, not using his company Starlink for air traffic control, and that they pulled his friend’s nomination for head of NASA. What Elon Musk cares about is Elon Musk.”

“And you can tell Trump doesn’t want to exacerbate this, even though he’s said to be ‘furious,’ it was even reported on Fox News that he is absolutely furious. But he’s been unusually quiet. He hasn’t punched back. In fact, he kind of disappeared today,” Kimmel continued. “Usually, he’s got reporters in the oval office; he’s out yelling on the helipad. He had none of that today. No executive orders! No angry posts about Elon on Truth Social.”

“Very unlike him to show restraint. So, this must be serious. I mean between Elon and Melania, he, Trump now has two foreigners who won’t sleep with him,” Kimmel added. “And it’s only a matter of time, it will happen. I mean, I keep waiting to see Musk on a one-way Space-X to El Salvador.”

Watch the full monologue below: