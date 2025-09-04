Jimmy Kimmel Is Certain Trump Didn’t Have Epstein Killed: ‘He Wouldn’t Be Able to Shut Up About It’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel explained to his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” audience on Wednesday night why he is absolutely certain Donald Trump didn’t have Jeffrey Epstein killed. Mainly, because his behavior since the billionaire sex criminal’s 2019 death is the exact opposite of how Trump would act if he had.

“He wouldn’t be able to shut up about it,” Kimmel joked during his monologue.

That joke came after the ABC host devoted considerable time during his monologue to the topic of Epstein.

“As you probably know, Republicans forced an early recess over the summer, to avoid having to vote on whether to release the Epstein files, which many of them do not want to do because it would upset Orange Julius Caesar bigly,” Kimmel said. “So, they kicked the can in the hopes that, I don’t know, we’d be hit by a tidal wave or something. It would wash away but it didn’t wash away.”

“So, they tried another dumb idea. Again,” Kimmel said, explaining how the House oversight committee released more than 30,000 pages of Epstein-related documents, the majority of which were already public.

“You would think, that of all the cases, the one for Jeffrey Epstein would get a full release. But no,” Kimmel quipped. He then noted how one new thing included in the released files is a minute of footage from the video camera watching Epstein’s cell on the night he died, that previously had been clumsily edited out.

“That footage, somehow, somehow this footage got re-edited more times than the Zack Snyder Justice League cut. But, and it’s a big problem for Trump, because the push to release the names isn’t just coming from the left,” Kimmel explained. He noted how several “hardcore conspiracy theorists” have joined forces with Democrats to push a vote on releasing everything, though Republican Party leaders continue to resist.

This includes House Speaker Mike Johnson, who insists doing so would be “irresponsible.” This prompted Kimmel joke, “the people who are trying to eliminate the measles vaccine believe it would be dangerously irresponsible to release these files.”

Kimmel did note that Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the side of people pushing for the files to be released, prompting him to joke “good job” in disbelief.

Later in the monologue, after noting how Trump keeps complaining that the issue won’t go away, Kimmel continue, ‘Listen, I have an idea of how you can get people to stop talking about releasing the Epstein files. Release the Epstein files… What is he hiding?”

“Like there has to be something in there about him. I can’t imagine him doing this because he cares about anyone else. This Epstein List, it’s the first time Trump didn’t want his name on something,” Kimmel said. “There’s a lot of speculation, naturally, including from the writer Michael Wolff, who wrote a bunch of books about Trump. Wolff floated the possibility that Trump may have had Epstein killed himself.”

“Which, listen, I know he’s done a lot of things, bad things, but I don’t think Donald Trump ordered a hit on Jeffrey Epstein. And the reason I don’t think he ordered a hit is because if he did, he wouldn’t be able to shut up about it,” Kimmel explained.



“‘He was not a good guy, he’s a bad guy, and now thanks to your favorite President, he’s gone. I had him rubbed out,’” Kimmel joked.”

Watch the full monologue below: