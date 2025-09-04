‘South Park’ Declares ‘Trump Is F–ing Satan’ – Meant Both Ways – While Fox News Celebrates

Lucifer reveals he’s pregnant with the president’s baby while Kid Rock cries tears of joy about the evil union

Donald Trump and Fox News featured in "South Park" Season 27, Episode 4. (Comedy Central)

Wednesday’s new episode of “South Park” had particularly unsubtle criticism of Donald Trump. The president, the show declared, “is f—ing satan” — and yeah, that’s meant in both ways.

Quite literally, as the episode ended with the amusing reveal that Satan is trapped at the White House by the darkest magic possible: Being pregnant with Trump’s baby.

The Trey Parker and Matt Stone Comedy Central series also laid into fawning Trump supporters, portraying Fox News and, eventually, Kid Rock, as enthusiastic supporters of the idea that “Trump is f—ing Satan,” with the right wing former rapper weeping tears of joy.

Somehow all of this was framed by an extended satire of the Labubu craze in which the adorable dolls are revealed to be secretly — well, unless you’re on TikTok — relics for use in demonic rituals designed to summon the Prince of Darkness. Who is of course at the White House a lot this season because, as the episode constantly reminded viewers, “Donald Trump is f—ing Satan.”

The A-plot has the Labubu craze hitting the town of South Park hard, as embodied by a brutal fist fight between two girls over the dolls at the start of the episode. They’re taken to the school’s counselor, a very bewildered Jesus Christ, who has no real advice to offer other than to run away from the dolls. Meanwhile, Butters is invited to a girl’s birthday party — and she’s asked for a very specific Labubu doll. He assumes this means he’s going to get to have some kind of sexual encounter with her, if he finds the doll. Naturally that’s not what happens.

After being entrusted with finding a very rare labubu, Butters ran into an expensive problem when he was told the only way to get it was by purchasing a mystery box that was getting pricier due to Trump’s tariffs.

Butters with a labubu in “South Park.” (Comedy Central)

The show then moves to Washington, where Fox News anchors are debating whether the president is with Satan. Episode 3 previously established that Satan had wanted to escape his relationship, but something was stopping him from leaving. He shared the reason for him being stuck with Trump was hidden in a mysterious box, which was later revealed to be a positive pregnancy test during a confrontation between Satan, Jesus and Trump.

After the dark reveal, Jesus decided to ban labubus, phones and TikTok from South Park Elementary. Whether that will help with whatever comes next remains to be seen.

“South Park” will air its next episode on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Past episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.

