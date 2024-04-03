Jimmy Kimmel Questions ‘Are Laws Real’ After Trump Breaks Gag Order With No Consequences Again | Video

“I’ve been stupidly following them my whole life now, and it doesn’t seem to matter,” the ABC host says

Donald Trump once again defied a judge’s gag order this week, going on yet another angry screed on social media. Of course, he’s faced no consequences for doing so yet, which is making Jimmy Kimmel wonder something: “are laws real?”

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the late night host got legitimately exasperated as he recounted how Trump has been “going after the judge’s daughter” online, prompting an expanded gag order, only to then defy the latest version of the gag order on Tuesday morning.

“Guess what happened to him? Nothing. Nothing happened again,” Kimmel said frustratedly. “Are laws real? Because I’ve been stupidly following them my whole life now, and it doesn’t seem to matter.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel was a bit more lighthearted, giving Trump a hard time for referring to President Biden as “crooked” in one of his many recent social media posts.

“‘Crooked’ was his nickname for Hillary, all right? It was ‘Crooked Hillary,’ and you can’t just reassign a nickname!” Kimmel said. “You can’t have Magic Johnson and Magic Larry Bird, it doesn’t work like that. This is just lazy Donald Trumping is what it is.”

He added, “I know he’s not ashamed of anything, but he should at least be ashamed of this.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.

