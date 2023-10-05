Kimmel Urges GOP Not to Draft Trump as House Speaker: ‘It Gives Him Bone Spurs’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t thrilled about the (to be clear, very remote) possibility Republicans might draft Donald Trump as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But while talking about it during his monologue on Wednesday, Kimmel also sarcastically appealed to Republicans’ sense of compassion to talk them out of drafting Trump. “Don’t use the word draft. It gives Trump bone spurs.”

Get it? Because for those who have managed to forget anything about the hellish last 7 years, Trump was able to avoid being drafted during the Vietnam war because he claimed he had bone spurs. Anyway, let’s get to Kimmel.

Kimmel’s remarks about Trump came while bringing his audience up to speed on the latest drama following the historic removal of Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

“The search is now on for a new speaker after the Maga monkeys kicked out Kevin McCarthy,” Kimmel said. “The ins and outs of how it happened… they’re complicated. Basically, Kevin McCarthy went through the political equivalent of getting pants in front of the whole school and then having a squirrel bite you on the penis.”

“McCarthy was ousted by the lunatic fringe of his own party. It’s first time ever in the history of this country a speaker has been removed. So now they need a new speaker and the clan mom Marjorie Taylor Greene has a great idea. She thinks it should be Donald Trump,” Kimmel continued as he played a clip of the Georgia congresswoman saying “Anyone that wants to run for Speaker, the only way to earn my vote is to be President Trump.”

“He’s never gonna have sex with you Marge, he stopped. He’s a married man,” Kimmel said, obviously joking about Trump’s history of infidelity.

But, as Kimmel noted, there is a loophole that could theoretically allow Trump to become Speaker. “Constitution does not require that the Speaker of the House be a member of Congress. Technically any American can be the speaker,” Kimmel said as he spun up a clip of Sean Hannity claiming that several Republicans want to draft Trump.

“Did he say draft? I don’t, you don’t use the word draft. It gives Trump bone spurs,” Kimmel said.

You can watch the full monologue above. Kimmel’s comments about the house drama begin at about the 4:45 mark.