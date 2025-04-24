Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump ‘Should Be Very Grateful’ That His Minions’ Scandals Are Distracting From ‘His Dumb Stuff’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had some advice for President Donald Trump during his monologue on Wednesday: Really appreciate the people working for you.

Not because they’re competent or good at their jobs, but because “doing so much dumb stuff, it makes it harder to focus on his dumb stuff.”

Kimmel got to that joke in a wind-y kind of way, by talking about Trump’s plan to install two 100-foot flagpoles at the White House.

“Trump took a little stroll around the White House, he did a little location scouting just like he would do at one of his golf courses in deciding where to bury an ex-wife,” Kimmel said. “He was there. He’s trying to figure out where to install a couple of new flagpoles he ordered. For real, this is what he’s doing.”

“He’s putting up two flagpoles each one will be a hundred feet tall. This is the kind of decision you make when you can’t get an erection,” Kimmel continued. “Right? I mean, this is, if you went, subconsciously, maybe not consciously, you do. You wake up one morning, you go ‘flagpoles!’”

Kimmel joked that the installation of the flagpoles will “clear up a lot of confusion. For years, whenever I’d see a picture of the White House I’d think, ‘Well, that’s a nice building, but what country is it in?” Kimmel said.

“You do have to admit, it is crazy the White House doesn’t have a flag. Other than that giant one — on top of the White House,” he went on. “These will be at a hundred feet though, I guess, to make it less tempting for the president to grope them.”

Kimmel then identified a serious anxiety he has: “My God. He is going to talk about these flagpoles nonstop. These are going to be his new windmills. Watch, these are, this is going to be his new ‘they’re eating the dogs and cats!’ for a while. But that’s Donald Trump! The stock market is down, the dollar is down, our flagpoles though are higher than ever.”

Then Kimmel changed topics to Joe Kaspar, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff, who was abruptly demoted on Monday for reasons the host got into.

“Joe Kasper was demoted because in a meeting he had this month with a group that works with veterans, he regaled them with a story about going to a strip club. So, after the incident, and other reported mistakes and complaints, Kasper was reassigned, he got a different position in the department. He’s not the chief of staff, they made him party planner for the office.”

“I will say, one thing Trump should be very grateful for lately is the people around him,” Kimmel added. “His minions in MAGA are doing so much dumb stuff, it makes it harder to focus on his dumb stuff.”

Watch the full monologue below: