On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel spent quite a bit of time talking about the latest in the many, many legal problems disgraced ex-president Donald Trump is facing.

But the ABC star also poked some fun at the lawsuit Trump filed against his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, dubbing their weird journey from longtime employer/employees and co-conspirators to enemies “the circle jerk of life.”

“You know, Donald Trump was in — you’re not gonna believe this — he was in court today. He’s in court in New York to be deposed in one of the 70 or 80 cases against him,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “Before his deposition, his little thumbs took a trip to Truth Social to lash out at Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, who has accused him of fraud.”

Kimmel read directly from Trump’s rant, which included a bit where Trump said “I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist.”

“Trump’s upset because usually when he meets racists, they do it at home, at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said, referring to Trump’s many connections to white supremacists, including Nick Fuentes, who once dined with Trump as a guest of Kanye West. “But this case is one of many Trump is facing. Trump now has more active cases in New York than COVID does.”

“We’ve also got some insight into what’s going on with the Special Counsel. You know, that’s like the big one. They’re now said to be looking at Trump’s attempts to fundraise off of his false election fraud claims. And they’re asking witnesses about Trump’s handling of a map that had classified information on it,” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel noted the report that Trump supposedly showed that map to people who lacked security clearance, “like a big orange Dora the Explorer or something,” which Kimmel accurately said is a serious crime.

“I really think at this point, the only crime Trump hasn’t been charged with is aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, because he’s covered everything,” Kimmel joked.

Then he got into the lawsuit we mentioned above: “Yesterday, Trump filed a lawsuit against his lawyer — his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. He’s suing Cohen for 500 million dollars, for allegedly breaching the terms of their NDA.”

“And this is how it goes when you work for Donald Trump: You handle his business for how many years, I don’t know, then he asks you to pay off his mistress, you take out a home-equity line of credit to get the money, you pay the mistress the money, you lie for him, you serve three years in federal prison for lying for him, and then when you get out, he sues you for 500 million dollars,” Kimmel said.

“It’s the circle jerk of life.”

Watch the whole monologue above now.