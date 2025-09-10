Jimmy Kimmel Brings ‘Gavin Newsom’ in to Troll Trump, Defend Social Media Posts: ‘My Engagement Has Been Off the Hizzy!’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel made a call to a fake California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday night to defend his social media posts mocking President Trump and to troll Trump further about the release this week of his birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

“My engagement has been off the hizzy!” Kimmel’s Newsom impersonator exclaimed, shortly after ending a gaming livestream in which he told his Twitch followers to, “Throw some 1s in the chat if you think our Democracy is in peril!” The fake Newsom then proceeded to give “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” viewers their first-look at some of the new memes he intends to roll out on social media over the next few days targeted at Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“Between me and you, being Trump feels great,” Kimmel’s Newsom imitator divulged to the late night host, after Kimmel asked him if he was enjoying his recent social media antics. “You get to say anything. [For example,] ‘Fresno is a hellhole. I’m deploying the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Fresno to make it suck less. There will be a chili pepper on every corner in Fresno, making sure that everyone rages. We’re going to make Fresno dank as f—k again.’”

“Newsom” went on to unveil some of his new, anti-Trump merch. “Act now and you’ll get a big book of birthday letters I would have sent to Jeffrey Epstein if I knew him, which I did not,” the politician announced. “What do you think about that, J-bone?” Laughing, Kimmel responded, “You know what? I hate it.”

You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment yourself below.

Throughout the rest of his Tuesday monologue, Kimmel did not hold back in his criticisms of Trump, calling the president out for the growing pieces of evidence of his former friendship with Epstein. One photo has even resurfaced in which Epstein can be seen holding a check that was made to look like it was written by Trump to purchase a “fully depreciated woman.”

“We know the check probably isn’t real because Trump only pays women when they sue him,” Kimmel remarked. Later, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a clip of Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett insisting that Trump may not have written his birthday note to Epstein because he’s never known the president to be “much of an artist.”

“What are you talking about? He’s an amazing artist,” Kimmel countered. “He’s a con artist. He’s a bullshit artist. I mean, he’s not an artist? He paints his whole face orange every day!”