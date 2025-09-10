‘The Daily Show’ Calls Trump-Epstein Scandal ‘The Longest Episode of To Catch a Predator Ever’ | Video

“The Daily Show” spent a sizable portion of its Tuesday night episode analyzing the latest in the Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein birthday card scandal — or, as host Michael Kosta put it: “The longest episode of ‘To Catch a Predator’ ever.”

“Let’s get into it with our continuing coverage of the very normal and not shady handling of the Epstein files,” the comedian joked after the Wall Street Journal (and the House Oversight Committee) revealed a copy of the full 50th birthday message letter to Epstein, allegedly signed by Trump. The President’s team has denied that it’s his signature.

“They even asked the woman who compiled all of Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday cards, and luckily, she had 20 years’ of free time,” Kosta explained. “Well, that sure is lucky for Trump. He sent his deputy attorney general to privately talk to Ghislaine Maxwell while she’s in a federal prison system he controls and she doesn’t remember anything incriminating about him? Surprising. What a nice thing for her to say about the president without receiving anything in return. Right?”

At that, another news clip then highlighted how Maxwell was transferred subsequently transferred to a minimum security prison after the interview. Unrelated, of course.

“Epstein’s estate finally released the actual birthday card, and it’s as creepy as you’d expect,” Kosta continued, as the note in question popped up on the screen. “I know what we’re all thinking. That’s an excellent drawing. I think Donald Trump might have a wonderful future as an artist.”

“Look, now obviously that’s a crappy drawing. But as a student of history, one thing I’ve learned is that when a certain type of person dreams of being a great artist, we should encourage that instead,” the Comedy Central host alluded.

He even played a clip of Eric Trump downplaying the scandal, telling Newsmax that his dad doesn’t do cartoon sketches. “I’ll give Eric Trump a pass,” Kosta noted, “he has no way of knowing what a birthday card from his father would look like.”

For his part, Trump told NBC News on Tuesday, “I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue … I gave all comments to the staff. That’s a dead issue.” Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video, above.