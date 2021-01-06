Jimmy Kimmel: GOP ‘Scumbags’ Who Incited MAGA Riot ‘Are Not Americans’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mince words during his opening monologue Wednesday night as he discussed the far-right mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol building. He didn’t just go after the terrorists who occupied the Capitol all day — he also went after the Republicans in the government who incited them to violence.

“It was a terrible day in the history of this country. Our President and the scumbags who have kept this ‘stolen election’ charade going — and that’s you, Josh Hawley, that’s you, Ted Cruz — either intentionally or just wildly irresponsibly lit these fires to start a war just to distract us from the fact that Donald Trump lost the election,” Kimmel said.

“Ted Cruz, this guy doesn’t even believe the election was stolen. He knows better than that. He is so hungry for political power. He’s so desperate to be liked and supported by these nuts who think Joe Biden is a Chinese agent and Satan is trying to force them to wear masks to the mall, so that one day he can be President. He’s willing to roll the dice on a civil war.”

Also Read: Rep. Gaetz, Sean Hannity and More Baselessly Suggest 'Antifa' Instigated Capitol Mob

But, Kimmel wanted to stress, it wasn’t just Cruz who was rolling those dice.

“Same with Josh Hawley, who had a friendly wave with the invaders today. Same with Kevin McCarthy and Rudy Giuliani, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and especially Donald Trump,” he said.

But Kimmel wasn’t content with just calling them out.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says Dead Capitol Rioter Is Victim of 'Political Violence' (Video)

“These people are not Americans. There is no ‘we the people.’ ‘There’s ‘me the people’ and that’s it,” Kimmel said bitterly.

“And the wildest part is these MAGA marchers think Donald Trump cares about them. He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about your life, or you wife, or your job, or your healthcare, or the air you breathe, or the water you drink. He cares about himself. And only about himself.

You can watch the entire opening monologue from Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.